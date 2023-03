Beans need not mean Heinz: Asda wins Which? taste test

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

News that cheaper supermarket options can be tastier will please cash-strapped shoppersSupermarket own-label baked beans from Asda and Aldi have beaten famous – and substantially pricier – brands such as Heinz in a Which? taste test.Its finding that cheaper supermarket options can more than hold their own against the most popular brands will be welcomed by financially stretched shoppers trying to find a way to keep a lid on soaring grocery bills. Continue reading...