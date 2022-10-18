|
18.10.2022 11:10:00
Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?
Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore some reasons behind this.According to a Bloomberg survey conducted in October, 60% of polled economists believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession within the next year due to rising interest rates and inflation. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.22
|Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Altria präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.22
|Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time (MotleyFool)
|
07.10.22
|Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke? (MotleyFool)
|
06.10.22
|This Tobacco Company Appears To Be A Better Bet Over Altria Stock (Forbes)
|
03.10.22
|Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap? (MotleyFool)