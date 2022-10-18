Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore some reasons behind this.According to a Bloomberg survey conducted in October, 60% of polled economists believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession within the next year due to rising interest rates and inflation. Continue reading