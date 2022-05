Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has slipped deeper into bear market territory, and the growth stock-loaded index is now about 27.3% off its 52-week high.Many individual stocks have been hit even harder. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) are down 78% and 58%, respectively. Those sell-offs hurt in the short term (Shopify is one of my largest holdings), but they also create buying opportunities.Here's what you should know about these two bear market bargains.Continue reading