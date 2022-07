Bear Market Bargains: 3 Growth Stocks to Load Up On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. stock market just finished its worst first half since 1970. Amid a drawn-out decline that began in the latter stages of 2021, many stocks have been under pressure for the bulk of the past year. The S&P 500 has fallen by almost 13% over the past 12 months and is down more than 20% from its January peak. That downward pressure could persist in the weeks and months ahead, as inflation remains a big problem.Long-term investors could end up being the big winners from this bear market, though, because those who buy the right stocks at today's discounted levels and hold onto them could enjoy some incredible profits. Three stocks that I see as being among the best bargain buys today are Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Trulieve Cannabis is a leading company in the marijuana industry. It has more than 160 locations across the country, the top among multi-state operators. (Rival Curaleaf reported 128 locations as of the end of March.)