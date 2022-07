Bear Market Blues? Buy Amazon Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've probably had just about enough of the bear market by now . For many if not most investors, it's weighed on their portfolios. And it's hurt the performance of even the strongest of companies. But that doesn't mean you should forget about investing. In fact, the best thing to do right now is invest.So, what kind of company can help you shake the bear market blues? Answer: a company that has a long track record of earnings and share-price performance. And ideally, you can get this stock for a bargain. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fits the bill. Let's take a closer look at why this stock is a buy right now.Amazon has grown revenue and profit over time -- into the billions of dollars. And the share price has followed. It's climbed more than 160% over the past five years.Continue reading