|
30.07.2022 12:15:00
Bear Market Blues? Buy Amazon Now
You've probably had just about enough of the bear market by now. For many if not most investors, it's weighed on their portfolios. And it's hurt the performance of even the strongest of companies. But that doesn't mean you should forget about investing. In fact, the best thing to do right now is invest.So, what kind of company can help you shake the bear market blues? Answer: a company that has a long track record of earnings and share-price performance. And ideally, you can get this stock for a bargain. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fits the bill. Let's take a closer look at why this stock is a buy right now.Amazon has grown revenue and profit over time -- into the billions of dollars. And the share price has followed. It's climbed more than 160% over the past five years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!