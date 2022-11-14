Bear Market Blues? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has hit investors of all stripes hard. Of the S&P's 11 sectors, only energy is up this year, and all three major indexes have entered a bear market, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average has rebounded rapidly since the beginning of October thanks to strong corporate earnings and hopes for a Federal Reserve easing of interest rate hikes. Though stocks soared on the recent inflation report, most economists expect a recession sometime next year, meaning investors might not be out of the woods yet. If you're looking for a stock to carry you through the bear market and beyond, one overlooked company that's worth buying is VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC), a diversified manufacturer of apparel, footwear, and accessories that owns brands like Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, among others.The company is more than 100 years old, and is a Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its payout annually for 48 years.