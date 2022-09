Bear Market Got You Down? Here Are 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets are never fun to go through. A bear market is generally defined as a market drawdown of 20% or more, and we are currently in one of those periods in the United States. As of this writing, the Nasdaq 100 Index is down 24.3% year to date (YTD), with many technology stocks off 50% or even 75% from their recent highs in 2021. Investing through a bear market is stressful, but it can provide a great opportunity to buy some cheap securities for your portfolio. Here are two value stocks to buy on the cheap during this bear market. Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) is one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. The gaming company has made some of the most popular consoles and handheld devices in history, like the Nintendo 64, the Wii, and its current device called the Nintendo Switch. It also owns beloved gaming characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, and Zelda and has a large investment in The Pokémon Company. Continue reading