Bear Market Investing: 3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to invest with enthusiasm during a bear market. Seeing major indexes down 20% or more from their past high can be intimidating. It's also difficult to see portfolios in the doldrums -- and to watch even some of the strongest stocks struggle.But one of the worst things you can do during these times is give up on the market. In fact, right now is actually a great time to stay invested -- and add to your portfolio. Let's take a look at three reasons to buy stocks now.Rising inflation and supply chain troubles have been weighing on many businesses. And higher prices also mean consumers are being more careful about how they spend their money.Continue reading