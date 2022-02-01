BEAR NAKED GRANOLA LAUNCHES PACKABLE, POPPABLE CRUNCHY BITES

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bear Naked, the leader in bite-sized snacks, launches its new line of Crunchy Bites in two irresistible flavors: Honey Oat and Chocolate Chip. The brand's latest innovation joins the already beloved Bear Naked Peanut Butter & Honey and Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Chewy Bites, giving granola lovers the option to conveniently snack on their favorite flavors and textures beyond the breakfast table.

"Consumers asked, and we delivered – Bear Naked Crunchy Bites satisfy their taste for something new, exciting, and different than what's been stocked in the granola aisle," said Sean Silk, brand marketing lead at Bear Naked. "Whether you need convenient and nutritious snacks to pack on your next adventure or want a poppable pick-me-up during your next gaming session, Bear Naked Crunchy Bites are the on-the-go snack you've been craving."

The newest flavors welcome tastes that are sure to please the palate. From real honey and cinnamon to pumpkin seeds and golden toasted grains, Honey Oat Crunchy Bites deliver a delicious treat. For those craving something sweet, Chocolate Chip Crunchy Bites are filled with real, fair-trade chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, vanilla, and whole oats.

Consumers who love granola are already snacking on it all day, with between-meal snacks coming in as the most frequent occasions to enjoy granola. 90% of them snack between breakfast and lunch and between lunch and dinner, edging out the 74% who eat it for or with their breakfast. In fact, morning snack occasions have been growing for four years straight – but until the Bear Naked Bites innovation, granola lovers were searching for more convenient and less messy ways to savor it than their loose grab-from-the-bag approach.

Bear Naked also leads the granola industry in sustainability thanks to recyclable packaging. For a satisfying and earth-friendly experience, once consumers are done snacking, they can bring their empty Crunchy Bites pouch back to the store for recycling.

Like all Bear Naked products, the latest additions to the Bites portfolio deliver a distinct, wildly delicious aroma, taste, and texture to take your snacking game to the next level. Both flavors have a light, crispy texture with 3g of plant-based proteins, making them free from the expected and a standout in the snack aisle.

To learn more about the Bear Naked Granola and where to buy new Crunchy Bites, visit www.bearnaked.com.

About Bear Naked

Bear Naked offers a full line of granolas and snacks made with big, delicious, wholesome chunks of nature. Launched in 2002, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries and creating great-tasting foods for all. Our mission is to feed your adventures. Today, Bear Naked is a nationally-recognized consumer brand whose food is available across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.BearNaked.com.

