Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 15:00:00

Bearaby Expands Product Line with New Sustainable Body Pillows

The Cuddler is Bearaby's newest innovation, providing ergonomic support

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to design-forward products for mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, today launched The Cuddler, an ergonomic body pillow that provides soothing, sustainable support. After gaining popularity with its patented hand-knit weighted blankets, Bearaby has continued to innovate and expand further into the wellness and home decor categories, offering sustainable solutions everyone can benefit from.

Bearaby introduces The Cuddler, an ergonomic body pillow that provides soothing, sustainable support.

Following the highly successful launch of Bearaby's sensory knot pillows that have sold out four times since April, The Cuddler molds to your shape, providing full-body support and alignment. Made for side sleepers, expecting mothers, or anyone looking to relieve stress or seek relief, The Cuddler is packed with therapeutic benefits without compromising on style or sustainability. Crafted from the brand's latest material innovation, Melofoam™, an all-natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber made from sap tapped directly from rubber trees, The Cuddler is entirely compostable, continuing Bearaby's legacy of products with a fully eco-friendly life-cycle.

"We're thrilled to introduce The Cuddler to our line of design-forward, sustainable wellness products for the home," said Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby Founder and CEO. "It's a natural extension to our best-selling weighted blankets and sensory knot pillows, and offers one more innovative way that Bearaby is bringing comfort and rest into the home."

Every Bearaby body pillow comes with a removable, 100% organic cotton cover in white. Additional Cuddler Covers are available in the brand's signature colors including Cloud White, Moonstone Grey, Asteroid Grey, Evening Rose, and Midnight Blue so that customers can mix and match depending on decor preferences.

For more information on Bearaby, visit www.bearaby.com.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit  www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

bearaby.com (PRNewsfoto/Bearaby)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bearaby-expands-product-line-with-new-sustainable-body-pillows-301622371.html

SOURCE Bearaby

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Mittwoch nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen