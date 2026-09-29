Beasley Broadcast Group Prices Direct Offering At $14.00/Share, Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI), a multi-platform media company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 357,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a purchase price of $14 per share in a registered direct offering and warrants to buy up to 357,000 shares of Class A Common Stock in a concurrent private placement.

In the pre-market hours on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 7.47 percent down at $13.50, after closing Monday's trading 4.58 percent lower.

The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $15.00 per Class A common share. They can first be exercised six months after issuance and will expire five and a half years after issuance.

The offering and concurrent private placement are expected to raise about $5.0 million before fees and other expenses. The transactions are expected to close around September 30, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Beasley plans to use the net proceeds to reduce borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility and redeem part of Beasley Mezzanine Holdings LLC's 11.00% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2028 at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest through the redemption date.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement.