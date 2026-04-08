Beasley Broadcast Shares Surge 59% Despite Wider Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) shares surged 59.01 percent, up $1.90 to $5.12 on Wednesday, even after the company reported a sharply wider fourth-quarter loss and lower revenue.

The stock is currently trading at $5.12, above its previous close of $3.22, after opening at $5.21 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $4.90 to $5.74 during the session, with volume soaring to 27.60 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 63,241.

The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $190.1 million, or $105.40 per share, compared with a loss of $2.1 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier, while revenue declined 21.1 percent to $53.1 million from $67.3 million. Beasley Broadcast's 52-week range is $3.16 to $26.37.