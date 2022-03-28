Beat the 2021 Roth IRA Contribution Deadline With This Simple Strategy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you were slacking on your retirement goals in 2021, now is your time to make up for it. You have until this year's tax filing deadline (April 18 for most filers) to fund your 2021 Roth IRA (individual retirement account). This account is a great way to pay your tax bill upfront and enjoy tax freedom later. But don't dive in too fast without reviewing the income requirements. There are penalties if you contribute more than the allowable limit. Let's review a quick game plan since there's less than a month left to contribute to a 2021 Roth IRA. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading