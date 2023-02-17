|
Beat the Dow Jones With CRISPR Therapeutics Stock
Back in 2020, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) left the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in the dust. The stock soared more than 150%, while the DJIA delivered a modest 7% increase. Investors were excited about biotech companies -- and CRISPR's gene-editing technology caught their attention.But as economic woes accumulated over the past couple of years, investors fled stocks they perceived as risky. And CRISPR, with a newish technology that hadn't yet resulted in a commercialized product, fell out of favor.The economic situation remains tumultuous right now. At the same time, CRISPR has a major catalyst ahead that could help it beat the Dow Jones this year and even over time. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
