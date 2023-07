Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most closely followed stock market indexes around. Comprising 30 of the largest public companies, it has long served as a benchmark for overall market performance -- and one that many investors want to beat.In fact, plenty of great companies have consistently beaten the index. This includes equities which produce a steady flow of dividend income. A great example is American Tower (NYSE: AMT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) which owns and leases space on about 225,000 cell towers, small cell antennas, and similar infrastructure -- making it the largest independent tower operator in the world.Let's see why American Tower might be a stock worth considering now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel