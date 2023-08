Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 of the best businesses in the world. Therefore it shouldn't be surprising to learn that many of the Dow Jones components are also proven dividend growth stocks.American Tower (NYSE: AMT) may not be a part of the Dow . But it would have parlayed a $5,000 investment made 10 years ago into $15,900 with dividends reinvested, so the real estate investment trust (REIT) has a track record of outperformance. This edges out the $14,500 that the same investment amount in the Dow index would now be worth with dividends reinvested. Let's assess why that healthy performance could be poised to continue.Boasting a portfolio of about 226,000 cell towers, antenna systems, and data centers in 25 countries as of June 30, American Tower is the largest cell tower REIT on the planet. In fact, there's a good chance that if you're reading this article on your smartphone, the company's infrastructure may be working behind the scenes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel