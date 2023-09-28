|
28.09.2023 12:44:00
Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock
For generations, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been closely followed as a barometer for not just the stock market itself, but the whole U.S. economy. That's because the Dow is made up of 30 of the largest and most influential U.S. companies, blue chips renowned for their stability and reliability.That makes it a good benchmark for other businesses with the same qualities -- including real estate investment trusts (REITs), collections of income-producing properties that are bound by tax law to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. REITs can offer income-seeking investors stability through their working years -- and cash flows when retirement comes.Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) stands out as one such option for long-term investors. Agree caters to strong and steady retail businesses, with a portfolio that just topped 2,000 individual properties. And since it went public in 1994, its stock has averaged an annual return of 12%. I think there's plenty more in store.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|48,52
|1,21%
