|
13.10.2023 14:00:00
Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock
As investors grow older -- and wiser -- they increasingly accept that it's tough to consistently beat the market. Rather, investing veterans grow increasingly satisfied with merely mirroring the market's long-term gains. If this sounds like you, that's perfectly fine.If you've got a nagging itch to at least try to beat a broad-based benchmark like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), however, here's an idea to consider: real estate investment trust Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY). With its dividend yield now standing at an incredible 14.4%, your dividend income alone on Annaly has the potential to drive market-beating gains.Just bear in mind that this high-yielding pick comes packed with plenty of caveats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!