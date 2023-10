Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Financial reporters Charles Dow and Edward Jones launched their eponymous index in 1896, following the fate of 12 of America's largest industrial and commercial concerns. Today the Dow Jones Industrial Average comprises 30 major companies that represent a cross-section of the economy and it serves as a snapshot and benchmark for millions of investors around the world.Of course, there are stocks that have outperformed the Dow , and one to consider now is a major owner of casinos and other experiential locales. Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that was spun off during the bankruptcy reorganization of Caesars Entertainment. Vici owns the properties and leases them back to the operators under long-term deals and then, as required by tax law, distributes at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends.It's a business that has worked out very well so far for Vici and shareholders of this real estate dividend stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel