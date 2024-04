Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Even though the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have pulled back from their all-time highs, many stocks are still much higher than they were a year ago. But that is not the case for most of the real estate sector.Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are particularly sensitive to rising interest rates because of the income-focused nature of the business and the reliance on borrowed money that is standard in the real estate industry. Many REITs that have rock-solid businesses have declined significantly, even though their business is doing just fine.One great example is Realty Income (NYSE: O), which is down 20% from its 52-week high despite solid results from its portfolio. With a dividend yield of more than 6%, it could be a fantastic time to add this reliable income machine with a track record of market-beating total returns to your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel