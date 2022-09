Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones is having a rough year. The collection of 30 large companies has declined by about 12%, weighed down by growth concerns as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. The index would be down even further if it weren't for the strength of Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The oil giant's stock price has surged nearly 35% this year, the highest return in the Dow. With an unstoppable track record of growing its dividend, Chevron is an attractive option for investors seeking income with market-beating upside capabilities. Chevron has feasted on higher crude prices in 2022. The oil giant produced a prodigious $21.8 billion in cash flow from operations during the first half of the year, nearly double the $11.2 billion it made during the same period of 2021. Meanwhile, free cash flow hit $10.6 billion in the second quarter. Continue reading