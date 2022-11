Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them.Yet, let's be honest. Stocks can vaporize your portfolio too if you don't pick and choose investments carefully. Heck, the once-venerable investment house Lehman Brothers collapsed and nearly brought down the entire financial market. And while investing in Bitcoin might be risky, look at what online used car dealer Carvana has done to portfolios this year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading