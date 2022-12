Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Businesses with competitive advantages in industries with massive secular tailwinds can make investors much richer over time. This is because competitive advantages often translate into higher profit margins. And industry tailwinds can propel revenue and earnings upward, which leads to share price growth.Parlaying a $10,000 investment from 10 years ago into $61,820 with dividends reinvested today, Visa (NYSE: V) has crushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the last 10 years. For context, the index turned that same amount into $32,800 during that time with dividends reinvested. And for those seeking superior returns to the Dow Jones , Visa's market-smashing performance appears poised to continue moving forward. Here's why.Continue reading