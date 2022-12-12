|
12.12.2022 16:53:34
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the largest companies in the U.S. and it serves as a popular (if somewhat flawed) indicator of how the broader stock market is doing, and it has averaged an annual return of 8% since the 1980s. But what would it take to beat the index?Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is one possible answer. The stock's been unstoppable, up 21% since January despite the market's decline. The company pays a solid dividend and could have the growth prospects to deliver market-beating returns over the next several years. Here is what you need to know about this unstoppable dividend stock.Look no further than the below chart for proof -- Gilead's stock has nearly quadrupled the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2022. You can see that the stock created distance in recent months, and strong third-quarter earnings were the catalyst. Gilead's Q3 earnings included revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that came in higher than analyst expectations, plus the company raised its full-2022 revenue guidance by roughly $1 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|47,80
|-1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA greifen im Montagshandel moderat zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.