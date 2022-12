Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the largest companies in the U.S. and it serves as a popular (if somewhat flawed) indicator of how the broader stock market is doing, and it has averaged an annual return of 8% since the 1980s. But what would it take to beat the index?Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is one possible answer. The stock's been unstoppable, up 21% since January despite the market's decline. The company pays a solid dividend and could have the growth prospects to deliver market-beating returns over the next several years. Here is what you need to know about this unstoppable dividend stock.Look no further than the below chart for proof -- Gilead's stock has nearly quadrupled the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2022. You can see that the stock created distance in recent months, and strong third-quarter earnings were the catalyst. Gilead's Q3 earnings included revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that came in higher than analyst expectations, plus the company raised its full-2022 revenue guidance by roughly $1 billion.