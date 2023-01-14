|
14.01.2023 14:30:00
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade.A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been worth a staggering $117,000 as of a few weeks ago. That's far superior to the $32,000 that the Dow Jones index as a whole would have turned that same amount into over that time.And UnitedHealth looks poised to offer similar outperformance in the years ahead. Let's delve into the company's fundamentals and valuation to elaborate further.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!