Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average contains 30 of the highest quality businesses in the world. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that investing in the index can make investors rich if given enough time.And the pharmaceutical company known as Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is the crème de la crème of this index. A $10,000 investment in the stock made 10 years ago would now be worth $37,000 with dividends reinvested. For context, that is nearly double the $20,000 that the same investment made in the Dow Jones would be worth after 10 years with dividends reinvested. This comes with the common investing disclaimer of past performance is no guarantee of future results. But Amgen does look poised to build on this track record of outperformance. Here are three reasons why.Continue reading