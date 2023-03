Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group of 30 of the best businesses on the planet. A $10,000 investment in the Dow Jones index in February 2013 would have compounded into more than $30,000 with dividends reinvested as of a few weeks ago.There are, however, plenty of world-class businesses that aren't a part of the index that have done much better for investors: The payments processing company known as Mastercard (NYSE: MA) parlayed a $10,000 investment in February 2013 into more than $77,000 with dividends reinvested through early February of this year.Of course, the caveat is that past performance is no guarantee of future results. However, Mastercard appears positioned to keep doing well. Let's assess the company's fundamentals and valuation to lay out why this may be the case.Continue reading