Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

As 2022 and 2023 have proven, every bubble must eventually burst. As interest rates have soared and easy money has dried up, cryptocurrencies and the share prices of speculative, unprofitable businesses have been hammered.This is what makes it so important for investors to insist upon owning reliable companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 such businesses. That's how a $10,000 investment made into the index 10 years ago would now be worth over $28,000 with dividends reinvested.But there are plenty of other publicly traded businesses that have proven to be even better investments over the long haul. And it doesn't get much better than pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). A $10,000 investment made 10 years ago, with dividends reinvested along the way, would now be worth $76,000.