Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) raised its dividend this month, it marked the fifth such boost since this passive income machine began paying by the month in January 2021.While it was only a 1.3% bump, it just adds to the appeal of this real estate investment trust (REIT) as a long-term buy and hold for reliable, market-beating performance.Real estate developer Richard Agree launched his company in 1971 and, after developing more than 40 shopping centers across the Midwest and Southeast, took it public in 1994. Since then, it's grown its portfolio to more than 1,800 properties in 48 states. The chart below shows how much Agree shares have outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in total return over that time.Continue reading