|
26.10.2023 16:07:00
Beat the Dow Jones With UnitedHealth Group Stock
If you want to beat the market, the key is having strong stocks in your portfolio of businesses that are profitable and growing. One name that has routinely outperformed the markets is health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). While it may not be a hot tech stock and health insurance may not sound all that exciting, the stock's returns can be.UnitedHealth is one of the top healthcare companies, and here's a look at why it can help you beat the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Health insurance is a necessity for millions of Americans. And while people may cut their cable bill or spending on home improvement and other discretionary expenses, healthcare is a necessity. It makes a company such as UnitedHealth relatively resilient in tough times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|45,32
|-0,26%
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|496,00
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.