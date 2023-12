Beat the Nasdaq With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

The S&P 500 index has traditionally been the go-to performance benchmark for the broader U.S. stock market. To this day, it remains challenging to beat it over the long term. The Nasdaq Composite is one index that has done so by a comfortable margin. It raises the bar when looking for truly exceptional investments.What if I told you that Visa (NYSE: V) has not only crushed the S&P 500 but blown past the Nasdaq over the past 10 years, outgaining it 2-to-1?Let's look at how Visa does it and whether that will continue. You've got to see this.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel