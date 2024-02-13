|
13.02.2024 12:47:00
Beat the Nasdaq With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock
Volatile market conditions create winners and losers, and Owens Corning's (NYSE: OC) latest move will put it in one of those two camps. Does it make sense to take on debt to buy a company in a declining market? That's the question facing Owens Corning investors as they digest the agreement to acquire residential door company Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR). I think the answer is "yes," and it's based on the company's history of cash generation.You don't have to buy technology stocks to enjoy soaring returns, and Owens Corning is far from a high-tech company. The building and construction materials company operates three segments with a heavy focus on the residential housing market.The roofing segment makes laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its demand is driven by residential repair and remodeling work, but it is also exposed to new housing construction and has highly variable sales caused by storms and extreme weather events.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|52,52
|-0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.