|
05.02.2020 17:40:00
Beauce Gold Fields Inc. Opens the Market
TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Patrick Levasseur, President & CEO, Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV: BGF), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Ontario & Québec, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, a historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Beauce Gold Fields Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on February 2, 2019.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt kräftig im Plus -- DAX nimmt 13.500 Punkte ins Visier -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Mittwoch zu. In Deutschland ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. An der Wall Street übernehmen die Bullen das Ruder. An Asiens Börsen war die Stimmung zur Wochenmitte optimistisch.