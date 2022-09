Beauty Health Company Adds 6% On Optimistic Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) are up more than 6% Thursday morning after the company announced its three-year financial targets including doubling sales by 2025.

The company has set its 2025 sales target in the range of $600 million-$700 million, about 20% - 27% 2022E - 2025E net sales CAGR. The company also expects to at least triple its adjusted EBITDA by 2025.

Further, Beauty Health Company expects to drive incremental profitability starting in 2023, with a target adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 18% - 20%.

"We are setting thoughtful 2025 financial targets from a position of financial strength, supported by strong ongoing performance of six quarters of beating and raising as well as achieving recent record net sales," said BeautyHealth Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo.

SKIN, currently at $12.451, has traded in the range of $9.94-$30.17 in the past 52 weeks.