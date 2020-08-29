Beauty Innovator David Rosen, CEO of Kira Labs has been nominated for the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Celebrating the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose ambitions transform our world"

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO DAVID ROSEN of KIRA LABS INC was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Florida Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. David Rosen was selected as one of 21 finalists from nearly 60 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I started in my garage with three tables – one for my computer, another to make the formulas and another for packaging," Rosen said. "Once everything was made and packaged, I would take it to UPS for shipping. I did it all, including customer service, without much funding. It was a lot of work, but I took great enjoyment in experiencing the true entrepreneurial lifestyle. I had very few resources to work with, but what I did have was a lean startup mentality combined with the right product at the right time." - David Rosen

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Florida, sponsors also include Platinum sponsor, PNC and Silver sponsor, the Orlando Business Journal.

About Kira Labs

Kira Labs Inc, a cosmetic manufacturer established in 2003, has become a leading beauty innovator and market driver for Face, Body, Hair and Home products. An early adopter to the ecommerce revolution, Kira Labs has since grown to vertically market & manufacture over 35 brands worldwide B2B & B2C through Brick and Mortar, Digital and a 360 degree omnichannel strategy.

Kira Labs has been recognized globally for its product quality and was recently named Florida Exporter of the Year 2017, Presidents Export Award 2018 and South Florida Manufacturer of the Year 2019. Kira Labs continues to grow and maintain a continuous improvement culture with the support of a strong executive, R&D, manufacturing, design, marketing & sales teams. Research and Development is a key component to our success – the Kira Labs scientific team actively sources the latest in ingredient technology from around the world. Our G.M.P compliant facility follows best practice process and protocol and products contain the highest concentrations of active ingredients to deliver dramatic results. http://www.kiralabs.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

