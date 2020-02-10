bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company’s common stock payable March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020. The dividend is primarily based on the trailing quarter of licensing income from the Company’s joint venture interests in the bebe brand, BB Brand Holdings LLC, and the Brookstone brand, BKST Brand Management LLC.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of women’s apparel and accessories that distributes and sells bebe branded products worldwide through its licensees in approximately 100 international stores and www.bebe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005052/en/