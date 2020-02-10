10.02.2020 14:00:00

bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company’s common stock payable March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020. The dividend is primarily based on the trailing quarter of licensing income from the Company’s joint venture interests in the bebe brand, BB Brand Holdings LLC, and the Brookstone brand, BKST Brand Management LLC.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of women’s apparel and accessories that distributes and sells bebe branded products worldwide through its licensees in approximately 100 international stores and www.bebe.com

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Am Montag tendiert der heimische Markt schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit roten Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB