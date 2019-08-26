bebe stores, inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 36%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on September 23, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019. This represents a 36% increase from the prior dividend of $0.125 per share. The quarterly dividend increase was primarily driven by the continued solid performance of the bebe brand licensing business combined with the contribution of licensing income from the acquisition of a joint venture interest in the Brookstone brand which occurred October 29, 2018.

