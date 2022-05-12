|
12.05.2022 07:44:37
Bechtle Confirms FY22 Outlook For Significant Growth As Q1 Results Climb - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - German IT provider Bechtle AG reported Thursday that its first-quarter earnings after taxes climbed 21.4 percent to 52.94 million euros from last year's 43.62 million euros.
Earnings per share were 0.42 euro, up from 0.35 euro a year ago.
Earnings before taxes went up 21.4 percent to 74.0 million euros. The EBT margin improved to 5.4 percent from 4.7 percent last year.
Revenue grew 6.8 percent to 1.38 billion euros from last year's 1.29 billion euros, despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks.
Business volume grew by almost 8 percent to 1.63 billion euros from prior year's 1.51 billion euros.
Looking ahead, Bechtle said it is optimistic with regard to the rest of this fiscal year and confirmed its forecast of a significant revenue and earnings increase along with a stable EBT margin.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen die Woche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.