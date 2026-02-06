Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 5 Shs Aktie

Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 5 Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P7ZD / ISIN: US07558Q1031

06.02.2026 09:25:14

Bechtle Preliminary FY25 Business Volume Up Some 8%; Key Financial Metrics In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE) said, according to preliminary figures, it concluded the 2025 financial year in line with expectations. Business volume increased by approximately 8% to nearly 8.6 billion euros. Revenue was up approximately 2% to some 6.4 billion euros. EBT reached around 324 million euros.

The company said it delivered a very strong fourth quarter, driven in particular by an exceptionally strong final month. Business volume increased by more than 16% between October and December and EBT rose by over 20% to just over 121 million euros.

Bechtle AG will publish final, audited results on 20 March 2026.

Bechtle shares are trading at 38.62 euros on xetra, down 8.05%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

