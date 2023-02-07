Bechtle Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - German IT provider Bechtle AG (BECTY, BHTLF) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter earnings before taxes or EBT was up 10 percent with an EBT margin of 5.7 percent.

Revenue increased around 18 percent, and business volume of 2.18 billion euros climbed 20 percent.

In fiscal 2022, EBT gained more than 9 percent to around 350 million euros, with an expected EBT margin of 5.8 percent, compared to previous year's 6 percent.

Revenue grew more than 13 percent, and for the first time surpassed the 6 billion euro mark.

Business volume grew over 16 percent from last year to 7.28 billion euros.

A surge in incoming orders over the course of the quarter led to an order backlog of around 1.6 billion euros.

Bechtle will publish its final, audited results for the 2022 fiscal year on March 17.