03.02.2022 12:33:47
Becton, Dickinson and Company Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $655 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $981 million, or $3.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $5.00 billion from $5.32 billion last year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $655 Mln. vs. $981 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.28 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.85 -Revenue (Q1): $5.00 Bln vs. $5.32 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $19.55 - $19.75 Bln
