Becton, Dickinson Aktie

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WKN: 857675 / ISIN: US0758871091

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07.05.2026 13:19:34

Becton, Dickinson And Company Slips To Loss In Q2, Lifts FY26 Adj. Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $311 million compared with a net income of $308 million in the previous year, driven by higher expenses from discontinued operations.

On a per-share basis, loss stood at $0.13 compared to earnings of $0.55 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings amounted to $2.90 a share compared to $2.79 a share in the earlier year.

Revenues increased during the period to $4.714 billion from last year's $4.480 billion.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company has raised its adjusted earnings to $12.52 to $12.72 per share, compared to its previously announced $12.35 to $12.65. Meanwhile, it continues to expect low single-digit plus revenue growth during the period.

In the pre-market hours, BDX is trading at $145.00, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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