Becton, Dickinson Aktie

Becton, Dickinson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857675 / ISIN: US0758871091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 13:35:29

Becton, Dickinson Partners With U.S. Govt. To Expand Domestic Manufacturing, To Invest $19 Bln

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), announced on Tuesday that it has entered a longterm partnership with the U.S. Government to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chain resilience for essential medical consumables.

BDX said it will invest $19 billion in the United States over several years, including $3 billion to expand manufacturing at strategic sites. The company aims to raise domestic production of consumables by about 5 billion units annually, supplying roughly 80% of U.S. demand, and will manufacture all BD needles used in America with U.S.-made steel.

The agreement provides relief from future Section 232 tariffs on covered Becton, Dickinson products and inputs, subject to milestones. BDX said the partnership aligns with the administration's efforts to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and ensure reliable access to critical healthcare products.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of the company were up 0.74 percent, changing hands at $182.00, after closing Monday's regular session 2.19 percent higher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) 160,20 -0,50% Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen ließ sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen