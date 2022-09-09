|
BED BUGS MAY BECOME UNWANTED ROOMMATES FOR RETURNING COLLEGE STUDENTS
This notorious hitchhiker could be making its way to your home with your student on break
READING, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As students leave home and return to college campuses, many will travel with a particularly annoying hitchhiker: bed bugs. It is nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs from being introduced to public areas such as hotel rooms, schools and healthcare facilities as the small insects hitchhike and can travel from place to place. The small pest might hitch a ride by climbing into luggage, attaching to clothing, bedding or other personal belongings.
Bed bugs are brown in color and about one-fourth an inch in diameter, resembling an apple seed or lentil. The blood-sucking critters bite and feed on people, leaving behind itchy red bumps on their skin. Known to be resilient, bed bugs can withstand extreme environments, surviving months without a blood meal and living in temperatures from near freezing to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
Despite the name, bed bugs can be found in chair cushions, sofas, electrical outlets or baseboards in college dorms and apartments. Many second-hand furniture items students will be moving into dorms are also potential havens for bed bugs. To better protect students from a possible bed bug introduction, Thomas Dobrinska, Board Certified Entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control, offers insights on where to look and what to do if you find bed bugs.
Where To Look For Bed Bugs:
What To Do If Bed Bugs Are Found
