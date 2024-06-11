Bedford Metals Engages CanExplor Management for Satellite Survey of Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM) (the "Company” or "Bedford”) announces that it has engaged CanExplor Management Ltd. to conduct a satellite survey over its Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project. This survey will utilize advanced technology to analyze helium emission data, which directly correlates with uranium decay. Helium gas, a byproduct of uranium decomposition, serves as an excellent exploration marker, particularly in projects where uranium is present on the surface.



The satellite survey will meaningfully advance Bedford ’s understanding of the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project . By analyzing helium emission data, the Company will gain valuable insights into the subsurface geology and uranium mineralization, enhancing its knowledge of the Project in advance of the upcoming summer exploration program.

Peter Born, President of Bedford , commented, "We are eager to partner with CanExplor Management to conduct this cutting-edge satellite survey over our Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project . Modern-day technology allows us to refine our exploration efforts with improved speed and efficiency, ultimately enhancing our ability to unlock the full potential of our mineral projects. At Bedford Metals , we pride ourselves on utilizing the most current technology to advance our exploration initiatives and create value for our shareholders.”

Bedford remains committed to conducting exploration activities to the highest environmental standards and collaborating with local communities and indigenous groups. Environmental stewardship is a fundamental aspect of the Company's operational philosophy, and it will continue to prioritize responsible resource development while engaging with stakeholders respectfully and transparently.

The engagement of CanExplor Management Ltd. for the satellite survey underscores Bedford Metals ' dedication to leveraging innovative techniques to maximize the value of its mineral projects. As the Company continues to advance its exploration programs, it remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and contributing to the global transition toward sustainable resource development.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the President of the Company, and is responsible for and has approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

