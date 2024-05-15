Bedford Metals Engages Grander Exploration for Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM) (the "Company” or "Bedford”) announces the engagement of Grander Exploration to assist in designing its upcoming exploration program on the newly acquired Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada.



Grander Exploration brings extensive experience in uranium exploration in the Athabasca region, making them an ideal partner for Bedfords' ambitious plans for the project. Their proven track record and in-depth knowledge of the local geological conditions will be invaluable in optimizing the exploration program.

The program will be strategically designed to explore the geological understanding that the trends found on Uranium Energy Corp's (UEC-US) Diabase project extend through the Ubiquity project. By leveraging Grander Exploration's expertise, Bedford aims to maximize the project's potential and unlock its full value.

Peter Born, President of Bedford , commented, "We are grateful for the expertise and support provided by the Grander Exploration team in designing our exploration program for the Ubiquity Lake Project . Their extensive experience in uranium exploration in Athabasca will be instrumental in guiding our efforts as we seek to uncover the project's true potential.”

Bedford reaffirms its commitment to conducting all exploration activities in accordance with environmental best practices and in collaboration with local communities and indigenous nations. Environmental stewardship is a top priority for Bedford , and the Company is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint while maximizing the benefits to local stakeholders.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company’s website at www.bedfordmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Bedford Metals Corp.

"Peter Born”

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

CONTACT:

MRKT360 INC

https://mrkt360.com

Alex Zertuche

alexz@mrkt360.com

For E.S.T Office Hours, Call 1 416-477-0587