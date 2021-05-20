BEDGEAR® Foundation Establishes Annual College Scholarship Program

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is proud to announce the establishment of a college scholarship program for two deserving high school seniors who will each receive $5,000 in academic funding. The scholarships have been organized through BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 non-profit arm, the BEDGEAR Foundation. The first scholarship was awarded to a student who overcame great adversity. The second scholarship will be given to a child of a full-time BEDGEAR employee. This scholarship program is BEDGEAR's continued way of giving back to local communities.

Students are selected based on monetary need, academic history, community involvement and extracurricular participation. As the BEDGEAR Foundation's mission is to inspire the best in every individual, these high school students will inspire others as future leaders who triumph amid trying situations. Winners of the scholarships encompass BEDGEAR's core values of Hungry, Humble, Curious, Clever and, most importantly, Humanitarian.

"I strongly believe education plays a crucial role in the empowerment of young adults," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "I have a personal connection to this initiative as I was raised by a single mother and I, too, had to the struggle to find financial aid for college. I am humbled to now be able to offer these scholarships to deserving high school seniors as a part of BEDGEAR's ongoing commitment to creating a sense of community and belonging for all."

BEDGEAR's first scholarship was awarded to a high school senior who after being raised in a single-parent home, lost her mother to an unfortunate circumstance. Immediately following, she was moved into the full-time care of her grandparents. She did not let her past define her and went on to be a varsity athlete, member of the National Honor Society and active participant in community work.

"Everything starts from within yourself, and if you want to make a change in your life, then take the initiative and do so," said the scholarship recipient. "Let your past motivate you to become successful, in whatever way that might mean to you."

Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has helped tremendously in humanitarian efforts, including donating tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks and pillows to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as aided in natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties. The public is encouraged to make a monetary donation to the BEDGEAR Foundation via the website, which the BEDGEAR team then uses to aid in future donation projects.

To learn more about the scholarship program, qualifications and rules for entry, please visit, http://bedgearfoundation.org If you are interested in donating to the BEDGEAR Foundation to help support the scholarship program and aid in future non-profit initiatives, please contact bedgearfoundation@bedgear.com.

