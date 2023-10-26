BEDGEAR Scores Another Season as Official Performance Bedding Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, a trailblazer in the Performance® bedding category, renowned for its innovative bedding essentials, is delighted to announce its continued sponsorship of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks for the 2023-24 season, marking an impressive seventh consecutive season of collaboration.

Quality sleep stands at the core of achieving peak athletic performance and excelling in everyday life. BEDGEAR's Performance® bedding brand is aligned with the Mavericks' unwavering commitment to excellence, placing significant emphasis on optimizing rest and recovery to drive athletic achievement. Quality sleep aids in muscle recovery, physical rejuvenation, mental focus, and emotional resilience, all pivotal components for on and off-court success for the Dallas Mavericks.

"The Dallas Mavericks, celebrated for our unwavering dedication to player well-being, are thrilled to continue our sponsorship with BEDGEAR in our pursuit of promoting a culture centered around restorative and personalized sleep experiences for our players," said Jeremy Holscopple, Director of Athletic Performance of the Dallas Mavericks. "With Bedgear, our athletes and fans alike can 'Sleep like a Pro,' ensuring they perform at their peak, whether it's on the grand stage of the big game or in the hustle of everyday life."

Recognizing the grueling nature of travel on athletes' bodies, BEDGEAR tipped off this season's sponsorship by providing all Mavericks players with their popular Storm Performance Travel Pillow for their recent 16+ hour flight to compete in two pivotal preseason games in Abu Dhabi. This thoughtful initiative by BEDGEAR not only enhances player comfort but also underscores the Mavericks' commitment to ensuring their team is well-rested and ready to excel on the court. The BEDGEAR Storm Performance Travel Pillow is designed to revolutionize travel for both the Dallas Mavericks and everyday travelers all season long. Whether jetting across the globe for high-stakes competition or embarking on a holiday road trip, this remarkable pillow becomes the perfect travel companion, guaranteeing unmatched comfort on the go.

To further enhance the Mavericks' rest and recovery regimen, BEDGEAR has equipped the team with their cutting-edge M3 Performance mattress or their choice of BEDGEAR's Storm Performance pillow or the Storm Cuddle Curve pillow, catering to their individual sleep preferences and needs even in the off-season. These products are part of BEDGEAR's extensive lineup of innovative bedding solutions, designed with moisture-wicking fabrics that provide exceptional airflow and ventilation, creating a cooler and more comfortable sleep environment.

BEDGEAR's support for the Dallas Mavericks will extend throughout the entire season, guaranteeing a foundation of optimal sleep to enhance peak performance. For more information about BEDGEAR performance bedding solutions and sponsorship with the Dallas Mavericks, please visit https://www.bedgear.com/dallas-mavericks.

About BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visitmavs.com.

