Bee and Honey Promote Low-carbon, Eco-friendly Travel Products via Virtual Event

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 April, with the theme of "Green Travel Brings Low-Carbon Life", the third trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was successfully held on Canton Fair's official Facebook account. In the livestream, Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, connected with Tianjin National Foreign Trade Transformation and Upgrading Base (Bicycle), the largest bicycle production base in northern China, and actively interacted with representatives from Golden Wheel Group, Quzhou Benneng Vehicle and Shandong Jinma Holding. They demonstrated new ideas and concepts of China's green travel products, which were geared toward a low-carbon lifestyle.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told reporters that several factors were driving the Chinese companies to accelerate green transformation, such as the prevalence of green and eco-friendly lifestyle, higher environmental protection standards in overseas markets and China's comprehensive implementation of the carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategies. Centering on the dual carbon target, this session has adopted green ideas throughout the industrial chain. More than 480,000 low-carbon green products were exhibited.

Golden Wheel Group, a leading bicycle manufacturer in Tianjin, has enlarged its markets and exported to over 150 countries and regions with the help of the Canton Fair in recent years. In the live broadcast, the company highlighted their popular, newly developed model, which was fitted with a high-quality aluminum alloy frame and an advanced transmission, providing riders with a fantastic riding experience. Quzhou Benneng Vehicle, which has spent years researching and developing electric vehicles, introduced three new models of electric bicycle, electric tricycle and electric motorcycle. Shandong Jinma Holding, as the representative of Shandong companies in the livestream, presented a practical, nice-looking electric vehicle with a temperature-controlled storage box that could efficiently manage the final kilometer of citywide package delivery.

Fans of the Canton Fair were able to enjoy well-made corporate promotional videos, a wide selection of attractive and useful green exhibits and a lighthearted and professional promotion thanks to the livestream, which provided an immersive experience by breaking the limits of time and space. The live broadcast attracted over 162,000 viewers, and all three participating companies received real-time inquiries, delivering expected outcomes for participants.

