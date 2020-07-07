Beecher Reagan Announces Appointment of Georgina Pawley to Partner, EMEA

HOUSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, a global search and leadership firm specializing exclusively in senior professional services and the consulting talent market, announced the appointment of Georgina Pawley as partner of the EMEA's.

Pawley brings a wealth of expertise in human capital strategy and recruitment in the digital transformation space to Beecher Reagan's Consulting Practice. She works with professional services and Private Equity firms to build their C-Suite and Partner level placements.

"Georgina brings great experience that will bolster our professional services, private equity and EMEA search and leadership capabilities," says Clark Beecher, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "She also represents a continued investment in diverse leaders in our firm. We are honored to have her join our dynamic team."

Previously, Pawley was a Partner at a US based executive search firm where she was instrumental in setting-up and building offices in Atlanta and New York. This included hiring internal teams across both offices, in addition to a heavy focus on new business development and existing client expansion.

Pawley possesses more than 15 years of experience including leadership level hires such as Global and Divisional C-Level positions as well as Advisory, Partner and Managing Director level hires within Professional Services and Private Equity organizations. Pawley brings a deep industry focus across Fintech and Insurtech, Life Sciences, Consumer Products, Retail and Travel.

"After 4 years working in the USA, I'm very excited to be returning to London as a partner with Beecher Reagan," says Pawley. "I look forward to working alongside John Wittorf in building and growing the organizations' European presence."

About Beecher Reagan

Founded in 2009 by Clark Beecher and Tim Reagan, Beecher Reagan, LLC is a global retained executive search and leadership advisory firm focused exclusively on senior professional services and the consulting talent market. The firm brings more than 100 years of combined experience to help professional services, Fortune 500, and alternative investment companies align search strategies to organizational goals. The partners at Beecher Reagan have long standing relationships within the consulting, professional services and private equity space. The Beecher Reagan team consists of strategic search professionals, global talent acquisition leaders and former consultants with first-hand experience and knowledge of the talent and industries we serve. www.beecherreagan.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beecher-reagan-announces-appointment-of-georgina-pawley-to-partner-emea-301089148.html

SOURCE Beecher Reagan